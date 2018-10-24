Media player
War games: Marines take to the Thames in combat exercise with Dutch navy
The Royal Marines have taken part in a war games exercise on the Thames with their Dutch counterparts.
The operation was part of the State Visit by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands.
24 Oct 2018
