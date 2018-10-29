London's 'hidden homeless'
'Hidden homeless' sleeping on London buses

They are the capital’s "hidden homeless" – the hundreds of people estimated to be sleeping on London’s night buses.

City Hall is now spending almost £250,000 sending charity workers out on the bus routes where the problem is most acute to offer help and try to tackle the problem. But will it help?

