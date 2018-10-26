Media player
How London's overnight workers keep the city moving
From train drivers to cleaners, there is a range of overnight jobs that need to be done to help keep London prepared for the next day.
Samantha Butler is in charge of delivering trains to different locations across the capital overnight.
She said the "nightshift community" was like its own separate world.
