Dogs on the catwalk for charity
Battersea dogs on the catwalk for charity

It's an event that attracts some of the biggest names in British fashion - but the models showing off the designer coats have four legs and a tail.

Battersea Cats and Dogs Home is hosting its annual Collars & Coats Gala, with all proceeds going to the charity.

  • 01 Nov 2018
