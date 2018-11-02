Fire near Saudi embassy in London
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Videos show extent of fire near Saudi embassy in London

Footage shows flames spreading across at least three floors of a property backing on to the Saudi embassy in Mayfair, central London.

About 40 firefighters are tackling the blaze after London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called at 09:16 GMT.

Trevor Moore posted a video of the fire on Twitter.

  • 02 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Fire engulfs house after gas explosion