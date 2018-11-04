Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Caesarean mum tells of 'frustrating' start to motherhood
Rebecca Gibson spent her first two weeks as a mother bed-and-sofa-bound after her emergency Caesarean.
"It was frustrating for me," she said.
"Starting off our journey together as mother and baby... it wasn't what I expected."
London has the highest number of Caesarean sections in England - 38,000 women had the procedure last year.
NHS England says older mums and those who are obese are more likely to need the procedure, which can take up to six weeks to recover from.
04 Nov 2018
