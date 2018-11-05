Video

London has been experiencing a surge in violent crime, and some of the blame has been directed at drill music – a style of rap often characterised by aggressive and threatening lyrics.

The Metropolitan Police has accused the genre of glamorising criminal behaviour, and has asked YouTube to remove some drill videos from its site.

But one charity has been using drill to connect with young people across the capital who are at risk of violence and steer them towards a future in the music industry.

