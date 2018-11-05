Media player
London Mayor: Budget cuts to blame for knife crime
The Mayor of London says knife crime could taken generations to solve.
Sadiq Khan told the Today programme to "really make significant progress can take up to 10 years" and that "it's more difficult" to solve knife crime because of budget cuts but "there are other complex reasons as well".
05 Nov 2018
