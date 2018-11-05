Khan: Budget cuts to blame for knife crime
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

London Mayor: Budget cuts to blame for knife crime

The Mayor of London says knife crime could taken generations to solve.

Sadiq Khan told the Today programme to "really make significant progress can take up to 10 years" and that "it's more difficult" to solve knife crime because of budget cuts but "there are other complex reasons as well".

  • 05 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Knife crime driven by 'gangsters and criminals'