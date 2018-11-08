Media player
The company that switched to a four-day week
Could staff working a four-day week be better for business?
One London company, which introduced four-day weeks a year ago, says staff are energised, more creative and are ultimately making the company more money.
Staff are paid the same, but work fewer hours.
08 Nov 2018
