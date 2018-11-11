Jimmy Seed: War hero and footballing legend
Jimmy Seed won the FA Cup with Tottenham two and half years after being gassed during World War One.

He won it again as manager of Charlton Athletic.

He had been told after the war he was not fit enough to continue his football career.

  • 11 Nov 2018
