Black soldiers in World War One

Percy Seivewright Stoby moved to the UK from Guyana and served in the British Army during World War One.

David Matthews, author of Voices of a Windrush Generation, tells the story of his great-uncle Percy and other black officers who faced discrimination and an "unofficial colour bar" while serving their country.

"People from the Caribbean and throughout the commonwealth that have served in the British Military deserve the utmost respect and as much appreciation as soldiers born in this country," Mr Matthews said.