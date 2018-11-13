Media player
Building London's new Thames Clipper
As a way of beating the traffic - the Thames Clipper has become a popular way of moving around London.
The service is getting ready to take delivery of a new and bigger boat which is being made specifically for the River Thames.
It will take to the water in 2019 and increase capacity of services on the river by 8%.
13 Nov 2018
