Trying to reduce London's road deaths to zero
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trying to cut London's road deaths

There were 131 deaths on London's roads and more than 3,500 injuries last year, according to figures from the Mayor of London's office.

Transport for London is now aiming to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries to zero over the next few years.

It is introducing measures aimed at lorry drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

  • 14 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Cyclists fear 'rise in dangerous driving'