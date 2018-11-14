Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trying to cut London's road deaths
There were 131 deaths on London's roads and more than 3,500 injuries last year, according to figures from the Mayor of London's office.
Transport for London is now aiming to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries to zero over the next few years.
It is introducing measures aimed at lorry drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.
-
14 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window