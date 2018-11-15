Media player
Children in Need: Kidney transplant children form choir
This choir is giving a voice to children in need of kidney transplants.
Transplant surgeon Pankaj Chandak, from Evelina London Children's Hospital came up with the idea.
He hopes that his young patients - both past and present - find "something to rejoice" when they sing together.
The small project has just secured funding from Children in Need.
Riley is one of the choristers in the group, called Harmonies of Hope. Her dad donated one of his kidneys to her when she was just three years old.
