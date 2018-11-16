London's young carers get creative

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Children in Need: Giving London's young carers a creative outlet
A charity is putting on creative workshops to give young carers time away from their responsibilities at home.
It is estimated there are more than 70,000 children in London either looking after a parent or sibling.
One young carer who loves painting and drawing is 13-year-old Abi.
She admits that looking after her brother, who has autism and learning disabilities, "does stress me out sometimes".
Abi says the workshops give her "time to be free".
The charity, called Create Arts, has received funding from Children in Need.
-
16 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-46221473/children-in-need-giving-london-s-young-carers-a-creative-outletRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window