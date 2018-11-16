London's young carers get creative

Video

A charity is putting on creative workshops to give young carers time away from their responsibilities at home.

It is estimated there are more than 70,000 children in London either looking after a parent or sibling.

One young carer who loves painting and drawing is 13-year-old Abi.

She admits that looking after her brother, who has autism and learning disabilities, "does stress me out sometimes".

Abi says the workshops give her "time to be free".

The charity, called Create Arts, has received funding from Children in Need.