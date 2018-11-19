Media player
The dog who gives school 'another layer of happiness'
Selkie the Labrador is not a trained therapy dog, but she has found a special role in a primary school in Bromley, London.
She has helped children with bereavement and anxiety issues and has become a valuable part of the school, pupils and teachers say.
