The school counsellor with fur
The dog who gives school 'another layer of happiness'

Selkie the Labrador is not a trained therapy dog, but she has found a special role in a primary school in Bromley, London.

She has helped children with bereavement and anxiety issues and has become a valuable part of the school, pupils and teachers say.

  • 19 Nov 2018
