In 2012, a major undercover investigation by BBC London found some pharmacists were illegally selling dangerous prescription drugs over the counter.
BBC London has now been told that as a direct result of the story there have been major changes in the way the whole sector is policed, including the use of surveillance.
19 Nov 2018
