Pharmaceutical standards change as a result of BBC London investigation
In 2012, a major undercover investigation by BBC London found some pharmacists were illegally selling dangerous prescription drugs over the counter.

BBC London has now been told that as a direct result of the story there have been major changes in the way the whole sector is policed, including the use of surveillance.

  • 19 Nov 2018
