The club that hosted Princess Diana's hen do
Video

When legendary nightclub Annabel's opened in Berkeley Square, London, more than 50 years ago, it quickly became a place to be seen.

Among its regulars were Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell and even Princess Diana's hen do was hosted there.

The venue has now moved two doors down and is auctioning off all its furniture for charity.

  • 18 Nov 2018
