Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Footage of attack on officers goes viral
Police officers could start letting violent suspects go if they are not backed up by members of the public, a federation leader has warned.
Metropolitan Police Federation chairman Ken Marsh has spoken out after video footage of officers locked in a struggle as they tried to make an arrest was shared thousands of times on social media.
Video credit: Twitter/@nehemiah_adams
-
20 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window