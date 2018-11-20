Footage of attack on officers goes viral
Police officers could start letting violent suspects go if they are not backed up by members of the public, a federation leader has warned.

Metropolitan Police Federation chairman Ken Marsh has spoken out after video footage of officers locked in a struggle as they tried to make an arrest was shared thousands of times on social media.

Video credit: Twitter/@nehemiah_adams

