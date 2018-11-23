Media player
Being homeless: Your life is 'not in your hands'
Telli Afrik and his family have been in temporary accommodation since becoming homeless six months ago.
Their story is becoming increasingly common.
The charity Shelter has estimated that one in every 53 people is homeless and the majority of those live in London.
23 Nov 2018
