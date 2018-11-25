What London could have looked like
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The London buildings that never were

London has some of the world's most iconic architecture, with landmarks such as Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament bringing millions of tourists to the city each year.

But the capital could have had a completely different look if certain planners had got their own way.

Images have now been produced showing what some rejected development plans would have looked like if they had gone ahead.

  • 25 Nov 2018
Go to next video: The children building their own playground