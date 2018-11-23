Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Thieves' knocked off mopeds by police in London
Met Police officers are ramming into suspected moped thieves to knock them off their bikes, even during high-speed pursuits.
Dashcam footage released by Scotland Yard shows police pursuing suspected thieves across London.
However, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating three crashes, although none involves the specialist Operation Venice team set up to tackle scooter crime.
The Met says drivers are specially trained and aim to end pursuits before riders or members of the public are injured.
-
23 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-46321715/thieves-knocked-off-mopeds-by-police-in-londonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window