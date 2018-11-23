Video

Met Police officers are ramming into suspected moped thieves to knock them off their bikes, even during high-speed pursuits.

Dashcam footage released by Scotland Yard shows police pursuing suspected thieves across London.

However, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating three crashes, although none involves the specialist Operation Venice team set up to tackle scooter crime.

The Met says drivers are specially trained and aim to end pursuits before riders or members of the public are injured.