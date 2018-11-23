Media player
Suspected moped thieves knocked off bikes by Met Police
Met Police officers are ramming into suspected moped thieves to knock them off their bikes, even during high-speed pursuits.
Dashcam footage released by Scotland Yard shows police pursuing suspected thieves across London.
The Met say the drivers are specially trained and aim to end pursuits before riders or members of the public are injured.
