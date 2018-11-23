Media player
Meet Dennis Brock - the bell ringer still working aged 100
Dennis Brock might just be the oldest bell ringer in the UK.
He turned 100 on Friday and his local church market his birthday with a small party and spent an hour ringing bells.
Mr Brock, of Sunbury-On-Thames, fought in the Second World War as a lance bombardier and was captured by the Nazi's.
Since then he has taught hundreds of bell ringers over the years.
23 Nov 2018
