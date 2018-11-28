Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Using London's unwanted apples to save it's orchards.
Volunteers are making cider using discarded apples as a way to help raise funds to restore community orchards across London.
But the project is running out of funding, so it's appealing to the public for help.
28 Nov 2018
