Man tries to smash car window with knife

The "lenient" sentence of man convicted of smashing a car window with a large knife while the driver was inside has been referred to the Attorney General.

Joshua Gardener was filmed using the "zombie knife" to smash into the car in Croydon, south London, on 30 May.

The 18-year-old, of London Road, Thornton Heath was was found guilty of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and had previously admitted affray and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was given a two-year suspended sentence at the Old Bailey on Tuesday which has since been referred too the Attorney General.