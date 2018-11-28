Slash joins bid to save Victorian dinosaurs

Media player
Guns N' Roses' Slash joins bid to save Crystal Palace dinosaurs
Campaigners are trying to raise funds to build a bridge to an island that is home to a group of Victorian dinosaur sculptures.
The walkway is required so that the 160-year-old models, which are based in Crystal Palace Park, south-east London, can be maintained and visited.
Among those who have joined the campaign are the mayor of London and Slash, the guitarist from Guns N' Roses.
28 Nov 2018
