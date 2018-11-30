Could this be the friendliest bus driver?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London's 'friendliest bus driver' gets his own film
Passengers on the 214 through Camden know their driver well.
But now Ahmed Serhani's happy-go-lucky attitude has landed him a film role.
The six minute film, called 'Ahmed Serhani, A portrait', will be premiered at the London Transport Museum next year.
Mr Serhani said: "It's in my nature anyway to talk to people, approach them and as a bus driver that's even more important."
30 Nov 2018
