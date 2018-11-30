Could this be the friendliest bus driver?
Video

London's 'friendliest bus driver' gets his own film

Passengers on the 214 through Camden know their driver well.

But now Ahmed Serhani's happy-go-lucky attitude has landed him a film role.

The six minute film, called 'Ahmed Serhani, A portrait', will be premiered at the London Transport Museum next year.

Mr Serhani said: "It's in my nature anyway to talk to people, approach them and as a bus driver that's even more important."

