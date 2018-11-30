Could this be the friendliest bus driver?

Video

Passengers on the 214 through Camden know their driver well.

But now Ahmed Serhani's happy-go-lucky attitude has landed him a film role.

The six minute film, called 'Ahmed Serhani, A portrait', will be premiered at the London Transport Museum next year.

Mr Serhani said: "It's in my nature anyway to talk to people, approach them and as a bus driver that's even more important."