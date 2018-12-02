Media player
Knife crime in London: How Croydon has cut the figures
Despite knife crime being a major concern in London, the Borough of Croydon is seeing a sharp fall in the number of attacks.
Activist Donna Murray-Turner is trying to get the community, the council and the local police to work together to break the cycle of violence.
Since November last year, the number of under 25s injured with a knife in the south London borough has dropped by 24%.
02 Dec 2018
