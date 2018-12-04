Media player
London Pulse: The capital's newest netball team
The popularity of netball is growing off the back of England's Commonwealth Games gold medal earlier this year.
Following the team's victory the capital is set to get its own Netball Super League team called London Pulse.
The Copper Box in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park will be its new home.
04 Dec 2018
