London's newest netball team
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

London Pulse: The capital's newest netball team

The popularity of netball is growing off the back of England's Commonwealth Games gold medal earlier this year.

Following the team's victory the capital is set to get its own Netball Super League team called London Pulse.

The Copper Box in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park will be its new home.

  • 04 Dec 2018
Go to next video: It's Meghan v Harry in netball shootout