Tales of London's empty council flats

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The things left in London's empty council flats
Former council flat inspector Chris Walsh carefully documented hundreds of recently vacated homes during his career.
Mr Walsh saw it as a personal project to capture life and death in inner city London with his camera.
Ten years on, he is showing the pictures to BBC London for the first time.
-
06 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-46442122/the-things-left-in-london-s-empty-council-flatsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window