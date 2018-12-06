Tales of London's empty council flats
Video

The things left in London's empty council flats

Former council flat inspector Chris Walsh carefully documented hundreds of recently vacated homes during his career.

Mr Walsh saw it as a personal project to capture life and death in inner city London with his camera.

Ten years on, he is showing the pictures to BBC London for the first time.

