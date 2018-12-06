Media player
London's best school chef serves dinner with a smile
Michelle Creed started off washing pots before teaching herself how to cook.
Now she's the head chef at an east London primary school and has won the LACA London School Chef of the Year for the second time running.
She puts her success down to "good customer service and a smile".
Ms Creed will compete against nine other regional champions in the national final in March.
06 Dec 2018
