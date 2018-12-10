Media player
'Keep Frank's Bethnal Green coffee stand open'
For 15 years come rain or shine, Frank Wang has sold coffee to commuters from his van outside Bethnal Green tube station.
But earlier this year, when the site of a disused public toilet behind Wang’s stall was being converted into a beach bar, the coffee vendor’s electricity supply from the station was cut off.
Commuters have since been campaigning to have Frank's stall re-instated.
Video Journalist: Victoria Cook
10 Dec 2018
