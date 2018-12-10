Media player
Turning childhood abuse into force for children's rights
Lydia Taiwo was beaten by her parents in the name of discipline when she was a little girl growing up in south London in the 1970s.
She still suffers from the physical and mental impact of the abuse.
Her parents were convicted and sentenced earlier this year.
Ms Taiwo is working to raise awareness of children's rights.
