History of Thames recreated in photos

Artist recreates history of River Thames in photos
Meet the artist who takes the history of the River Thames and recreates specific moments in striking images.
The final pictures look like paintings, when in fact they are photographs.
The images are put together by a team of actors and assistants who take hours to carefully recreate the scenes.
12 Dec 2018
