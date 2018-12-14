Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London's Mail Rail: People get chance to walk through tunnel
A hundred years ago - long before Crossrail - there was already an underground railway linking west and east London.
And although it never carried passengers it was essential in serving the capital.
It was the Mail Rail, carrying letters and post, and now the public is able to see it on foot.
-
14 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-46564154/london-s-mail-rail-people-get-chance-to-walk-through-tunnelRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window