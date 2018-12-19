Simon Callow performs A Christmas Carol

Video

It is 175 years since Charles Dickens introduced the world to his vision of the festive season in A Christmas Carol.

It proved incredibly popular with adaptations of the book hitting London's theatres within six weeks of publication.

Actor Simon Callow is performing in one of numerous new versions taking place in the capital this year.

In the book, while being visited by the Ghost of Christmas Present Scrooge sees a vision of his clerk Bob Cratchit and his family enjoying a Christmas goose dinner.