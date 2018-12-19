Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Actor Simon Callow performs A Christmas Carol
It is 175 years since Charles Dickens introduced the world to his vision of the festive season in A Christmas Carol.
It proved incredibly popular with adaptations of the book hitting London's theatres within six weeks of publication.
Actor Simon Callow is performing in one of numerous new versions taking place in the capital this year.
In the book, while being visited by the Ghost of Christmas Present Scrooge sees a vision of his clerk Bob Cratchit and his family enjoying a Christmas goose dinner.
-
19 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-46571688/actor-simon-callow-performs-a-christmas-carolRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window