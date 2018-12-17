Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I felt incomplete as a woman after losing three babies'
After losing two babies to pre-term birth and having a miscarriage, Sidra and Zeghum Shah, from London, thought they may never have a child of their own.
However, they found help in a new research centre at Imperial College London and have now welcomed their baby daughter Qudsia.
The March of Dimes Prematurity Research Centre is the only centre of its kind in Europe.
Video by Gem O'Reilly.
-
17 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-46578046/i-felt-incomplete-as-a-woman-after-losing-three-babiesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window