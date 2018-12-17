Video

After losing two babies to pre-term birth and having a miscarriage, Sidra and Zeghum Shah, from London, thought they may never have a child of their own.

However, they found help in a new research centre at Imperial College London and have now welcomed their baby daughter Qudsia.

The March of Dimes Prematurity Research Centre is the only centre of its kind in Europe.

Video by Gem O'Reilly.