Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New website aims to save Christmas for lonely cats
Christmas can be a lonely affair for cats when owners go out of town.
It can be equally lonely for people coming from out of town.
Sara Lynam set up "Cat in a Flat" to help lonely cats over Christmas meet lonely sitters after moving to the UK from New Zealand.
Video Journalist: Gem O'Reilly
-
19 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-46600135/new-website-aims-to-save-christmas-for-lonely-catsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window