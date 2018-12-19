Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Head teacher tweets about daily mishaps to help pupils
A headmistress in south London is using social media to teach her pupils that life is not all about looking perfect.
Sally-Anne Huang, of James Allen's Girls' School in Dulwich, tweets aspects of her own life to show things don't always goes to plan.
Ms Huang said she wanted to demonstrate to pupils that they're not alone when they have problems.
Video by Gem O'Reilly
19 Dec 2018
