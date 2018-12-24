Media player
Merry Christmas from BBC London
The Kingdom Choir, who are made up of singers from in and around London, perform Silent Night for Christmas.
Earlier in the year the gospel choir performed at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
They have since signed a major record deal with Sony Music UK.
24 Dec 2018
