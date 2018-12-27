Media player
Who is Battersea's Chopper biker?
Sandy Rose can often be seen cycling her Chopper bike around Battersea in south-west London.
The 64-year-old suffered a stroke two years ago and struggles to walk so she is rarely seen without her trusty bicycle.
27 Dec 2018
