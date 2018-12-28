Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The man who chose to replace his leg with a bionic version
James Bertrand was born with deformities to both legs.
One was amputated at birth, but the other remained extremely painful.
After seeing an episode of Chanel 4's Supervet where a dog was given a bionic leg, his family asked surgeons for a similar procedure for James.
The student says the decision has given him a new lease of life.
-
28 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-46623678/the-man-who-chose-to-replace-his-leg-with-a-bionic-versionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window