The Bionic Student
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The man who chose to replace his leg with a bionic version

James Bertrand was born with deformities to both legs.

One was amputated at birth, but the other remained extremely painful.

After seeing an episode of Chanel 4's Supervet where a dog was given a bionic leg, his family asked surgeons for a similar procedure for James.

The student says the decision has given him a new lease of life.

  • 28 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Amputee footballer back at the top level