What zoo animals are up to this Christmas
Christmas crackers for gorillas and figgy pudding for lions are on the menu at London Zoo this year.
While many like to relax on Christmas Day there is no time off for the zookeepers.
The animals still need to be fed and cleaned, though workers try to add their own festive twist.
24 Dec 2018
