'Miracle' survivor comes home for Christmas
Sunita Beattie and her family feared the worst when she was diagnosed with multiple organ failure, sepsis and leukaemia.
She was put into a medically induced coma hours after visiting A&E in September. Doctors say it's a miracle she survived.
Now, after thinking she wouldn’t see another Christmas, her family is preparing to welcome her home for the big day.
Video by Gem O'Reilly
23 Dec 2018
