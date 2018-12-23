Meet the Christmas miracle that survived leukaemia, sepsis and organ failure
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Miracle' survivor comes home for Christmas

Sunita Beattie and her family feared the worst when she was diagnosed with multiple organ failure, sepsis and leukaemia.

She was put into a medically induced coma hours after visiting A&E in September. Doctors say it's a miracle she survived.

Now, after thinking she wouldn’t see another Christmas, her family is preparing to welcome her home for the big day.

Video by Gem O'Reilly

  • 23 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Royal Marines' Christmas gift for boy with arthritis