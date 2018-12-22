Video

Four-year-old Ben started 2018 not being able to hear very well due to a degenerative condition called Connexin 26.

His mother worried he wouldn't be able to hear for very much longer, especially as he didn't qualify for cochlear implants on the NHS.

So she took to the internet in the hope enough people would donate to his cause.

But it wasn't until BBC London covered the story when an anonymous donor in the US gave the remaining half of the money to pay for Ben's operation.

Eight months on from his operation, life has completely changed for Ben and his family.

Video Journalist: Paul Murphy-Kasp