Top chef treats veterans with Christmas lunch
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Chef Chris Golding treats veterans to Christmas lunch

Veterans have been brought together for a special Christmas lunch.

The three-course Christmas meal, complete with all the trimmings, was made by top London chef Chris Golding and organised by the charity Stoll, which provides housing and support services for disabled and vulnerable former service personnel.

  • 25 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Merry Christmas from BBC London