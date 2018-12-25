Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chef Chris Golding treats veterans to Christmas lunch
Veterans have been brought together for a special Christmas lunch.
The three-course Christmas meal, complete with all the trimmings, was made by top London chef Chris Golding and organised by the charity Stoll, which provides housing and support services for disabled and vulnerable former service personnel.
-
25 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-46673930/chef-chris-golding-treats-veterans-to-christmas-lunchRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window