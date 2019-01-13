The woman who spends every night on the bus
A woman who lives in sheltered accommodation spends several nights every week riding on London's night buses in order to meet people.

Carol says nobody speaks to her when she is at home so she goes looking for company on public transport.

About 1.4 million older people in England are chronically lonely, according to Age UK.

