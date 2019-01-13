Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The woman who spends her nights on a London bus
A woman who lives in sheltered accommodation spends several nights every week riding on London's night buses in order to meet people.
Carol says nobody speaks to her when she is at home so she goes looking for company on public transport.
About 1.4 million older people in England are chronically lonely, according to Age UK.
13 Jan 2019
