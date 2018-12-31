2018: London in review
Snowstorms and heat waves: A look at London's year

From royal births to royal weddings, beluga whales, beasts and heatwaves, London has had a very busy year of news.

The city's year has been a mixed bag of the happy, sad, quirky and unpredictable - how many do you recall?

