The team behind London's NYE fireworks
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

New Year's Eve: Meet the team behind London's 2018 fireworks

Final preparations are being made for New Year's Eve celebrations in central London, including for the sold out fireworks display.

About 70,000 fireworks will go off during the show, which will last just over 10 minutes.

The team behind the display have been preparing since the summer having been given a theme of London is open by the Mayor of London's office.

  • 31 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Why do we celebrate New Year on 1 January?