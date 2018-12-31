The team behind London's NYE fireworks

Media player
New Year's Eve: Meet the team behind London's 2018 fireworks
Final preparations are being made for New Year's Eve celebrations in central London, including for the sold out fireworks display.
About 70,000 fireworks will go off during the show, which will last just over 10 minutes.
The team behind the display have been preparing since the summer having been given a theme of London is open by the Mayor of London's office.
31 Dec 2018
